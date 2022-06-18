C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.44.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other C&F Financial news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in C&F Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

