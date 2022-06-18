ChainX Hits Market Cap of $8.58 Million (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, ChainX has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $256,214.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $904.14 or 0.04429784 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00302221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00092001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013021 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

