ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.55 Million

ChainX (PCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00003571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $8.55 million and $453,904.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

