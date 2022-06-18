Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.
Shares of CHTR stock traded up $26.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,042. Charter Communications has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $485.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
