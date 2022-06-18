Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $26.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,042. Charter Communications has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $485.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

