Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.91.

Shares of CHK opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

