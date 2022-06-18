Cheuvreux Lowers Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to Reduce

Cheuvreux cut shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($36.46) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.04) to €23.00 ($23.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €19.00 ($19.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($36.46) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.