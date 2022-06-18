Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.88

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $1.27. Chimerix shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,545,601 shares trading hands.

CMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The firm has a market cap of $135.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chimerix by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 260.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

