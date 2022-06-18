Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.88

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $1.27. Chimerix shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,545,601 shares trading hands.
CMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
The firm has a market cap of $135.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chimerix by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 260.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
