China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Shares Down 7.7%

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 126,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 109,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

China Evergrande Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGRNF)

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

