China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:CGA opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $12.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

