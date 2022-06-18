China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CJJD opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

