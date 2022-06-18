China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.