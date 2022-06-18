Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Lifted by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 4.6% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $59,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 142,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $5,950,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $2,300,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $189.34 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.94.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

