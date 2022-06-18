CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.85

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.85 and last traded at C$13.93, with a volume of 242310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.94.

The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.94.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$633.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

