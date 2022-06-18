CIBC Increases Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$34.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

VET stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 106.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $7,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

