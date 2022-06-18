CIBC Lowers Largo (NYSE:LGO) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Largo from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Largo from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Largo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Largo stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Largo has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $478.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Largo had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Largo will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Largo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Largo by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Largo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Largo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Largo in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

