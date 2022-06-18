CIBC Lowers Largo (NYSE:LGO) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Largo from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Largo from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Largo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Largo stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Largo has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $478.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Largo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Largo by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Largo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Largo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Largo in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.
Largo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
