CIBC Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$22.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.15.

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

