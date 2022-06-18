CIBC Raises Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$22.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DALXF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.43.

DALXF stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

