Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $23.66 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cinemark by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 722,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.