Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,510,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,430,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen reduced their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,263,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,019,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

