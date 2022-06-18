Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,111,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,756,082. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

