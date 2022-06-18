City Holding Co. Decreases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $444.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.82 and a 200 day moving average of $470.06. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.41.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

