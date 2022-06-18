City Holding Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,725,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $142.54.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

