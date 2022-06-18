City Holding Co. Has $769,000 Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,491,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,540,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,550,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.