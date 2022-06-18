City Holding Co. Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 303,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 154,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $40.50 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.