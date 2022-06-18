City Holding Co. Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 303,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 154,537 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of RDVY opened at $40.50 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.
