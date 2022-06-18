City Holding Co. Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2,060.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

NYSE DTE opened at $115.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

