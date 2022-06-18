City Holding Co. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $57.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03.

