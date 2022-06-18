City Holding Co. Sells 1,273 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

NYSE ED opened at $86.88 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

