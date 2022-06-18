City Holding Co. Sells 22,482 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

CL stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

