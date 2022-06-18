City Holding Co. Sells 2,918 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after buying an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
