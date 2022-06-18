City Holding Co. Sells 2,918 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after buying an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

