City Holding Co. Sells 535 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

OTIS opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.