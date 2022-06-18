City Holding Co. Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

MRK opened at $84.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

