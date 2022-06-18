City State Bank Acquires New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

City State Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

