City State Bank Acquires New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $230.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.08. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

