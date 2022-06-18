City State Bank Invests $1.09 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

