City State Bank Invests $188,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

City State Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $175,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $274.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.15 and a 200 day moving average of $345.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

