City State Bank Invests $327,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

