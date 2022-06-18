City State Bank Invests $565,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 123,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,692,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $411.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.