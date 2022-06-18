City State Bank Invests $565,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 123,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,692,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $411.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.54.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
