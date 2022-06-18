City State Bank Purchases New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 982 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.51, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

