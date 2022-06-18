City State Bank Takes $270,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.
Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
