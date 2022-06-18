City State Bank Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,576,000 after acquiring an additional 102,112 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.69. The stock has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

