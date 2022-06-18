City State Bank Takes Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

City State Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

