CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 144,045 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,045 shares during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical accounts for approximately 2.4% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 8.49% of Quipt Home Medical worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

