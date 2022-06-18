CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.50.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.25.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

