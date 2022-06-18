CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PII opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.13. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

