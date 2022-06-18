CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $188.73 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.54 and its 200-day moving average is $216.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.56.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

