CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $605,000 Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $19.89 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

