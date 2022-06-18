CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 504 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

