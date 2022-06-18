CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VT opened at $83.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

