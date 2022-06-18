CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 502 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

