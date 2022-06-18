CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

